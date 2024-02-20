AzerEnergy and bp ink MoU on electrification of Sangachal terminal
AzerEnergy OJSC and bp, as the operator of the Sangachal terminal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 20.
According to the document, the Parties will work together to develop a technical solution for a project involving the electrification of the Sangachal terminal.