AzerEnergy and bp ink MoU on electrification of Sangachal terminal

AzerEnergy OJSC and bp, as the operator of the Sangachal terminal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 20.

According to the document, the Parties will work together to develop a technical solution for a project involving the electrification of the Sangachal terminal.


