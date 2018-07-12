Azerenergy releases information about power cut in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerenergy OJSC has released information about power cut in the country.

According to APA-Economics, a fire was set in Bijo village of Aghsu district and the areas in the distance of 20 km from Khanabad village of Yevlakh district.

In order to prevent heavier accident, the dispatchers disconnected 220 kwh Gabala, 220 kwh Aghsu and 330 kwh 1st Absheron lines.

‘Short circuit occurred in another 500 kwh 2nd Absheron line as a result of the fire and the line was disconnected. Azerenergy is taking measures to preserve durability of the system’, the information said.

News.Az

