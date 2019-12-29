Azerkosmos exported services worth $41 million to 26 countries this year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over January-November, 2019, Azerkosmos OJSC delivered services (satellite and telecom services) worth $41 million to 26 countries, according to the December edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications.

Azerkosmos' revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 89% of its total revenues. In November 2019, Azerkosmos exported services for $3.1 million, the company said.

The leading countries that use resources of Azеrkosmos are France, the US, Malaysia, the UK and the UAE.

News.Az

News.Az