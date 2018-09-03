Azerkosmos' revenues from sale of telecom services amounted to $14 million for 7 months of 2018

Over Jan-Jul 2018 Azerkosmos’ services were exported to 22 countries.

The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications informs that Azerkosmos’ revenues from the commercial operation of two satellites totaled $14 million for Jan-Jul 2018.

Company's revenues from the export of services for the reported term made up 87% of its total revenues.

In July 2018 Azerkosmos exported services for $1.3 million.

The main countries that use resources of Azеrkosmos are France, UAE, Georgia, Germany, China, Russia, Egypt, South Africa, Cyprus, Poland, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Ukraine, and the UK. In general, about 20 countries use the services of the Company.

