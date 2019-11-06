Yandex metrika counter

AZN 2.25 million financed for construction of subartesian wells in Nakhchivan

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to improve the irrigation of cultivated areas in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and meet the needs of the population in drinking water, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Under the decree, AZN 2.25 million has been allocated to the NAR Cabinet Ministers for improvement of the provision of irrigation water acreage and adjoining land used for planting on the NAR territory, engineering and drilling of subartesian wells to meet the population's needs in drinking water.

