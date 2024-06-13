Azneft and Sakuraz Green Energy company ink agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azneft Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Sakuraz Green Energy (SGE) company signed an agreement that envisages strategic cooperation on the renewal and servicing of a wide range of batteries.

The new cooperation agreement with SGE on battery life extension and technical services will enable sustainable energy solutions and reduce costs of SOCAR and its facilities in Azerbaijan.The parties will cooperate in all areas of battery solutions, including complete battery testing, logistics, and regular maintenance.

News.Az