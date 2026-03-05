Bahamas-flagged tanker reports hull damage off Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe likely suffered a hull breach after a blast while anchored near Iraq’s Khor al Zubair port, according to U.S. representative Sonangol Marine Services.

The incident occurred early on March 5, when an unknown small vessel approached the port side of the tanker. A short time later, the crew reported hearing a loud explosion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said that a port ballast tank is losing water, indicating a potential hull breach, but the tanker remains stable and safely afloat. The vessel was not carrying cargo at the time, and there have been no reports of pollution.

The tanker was en route to load 80,000 metric tons of Iraqi fuel under contract with Iraq’s state oil marketer SOMO.

