Bahrain offers condolences for victims of Azerbaijan Airlines crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bahrain extended its condolences for the victims of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crash near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan. The flight, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, carried passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, News.az reports citing Bahrain news agency .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed heartfelt condolences to the governments and peoples of these countries and to the families and relatives of the victims of this tragic accident, wishing a speedy recovery for all those injured.

News.Az