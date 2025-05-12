Bahrain’s FM briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

During his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.

The one-on-one meeting between the ministers was then continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations from both sides, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, prospects for relations, as well as the regional and international developments.

The two hailed the fact that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain. They emphasized the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, including mutual support and solidarity demonstrated within the multilateral platforms.

The meeting highlighted the importance of using the current potential to further enhance cooperation, as well as intensifying reciprocal visits and meetings in this regard, conducting regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as enriching the bilateral legal framework.

They stressed the necessity of enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investments, tourism, high technologies, humanitarian sphere, as well as education and exchange of experience.

The meeting saw discussions on cooperation within the regional and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The two exchanged views on possible joint initiatives within Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the CICA this year, as well as its chairmanship of the OIC summit in 2026.

Jeyhun Bayramov provided insight into the Parliamentary Network and the Youth Organization established during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. He recalled the hosting of the 2nd conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network in Manama.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in the liberated territories, efforts to combat the mine threat, the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the existing obstacles, including territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Armenian constitution.

The situation in the Middle East was also discussed during the meeting.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az