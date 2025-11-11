Bajaj Finance shares plunge after cutting growth guidance

The stock dipped to as low as Rs 1,015 during the opening session, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bajaj Finance's performance in the July-September quarter showed solid growth across key metrics, including a 22% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,875 crore and a 24% increase in assets under management (AUM), which rose to Rs 4.62 lakh crore. The company's customer base also grew, with 4.1 million new additions, bringing the total to 110.6 million.

However, analysts noted that the company's asset quality worsened during the quarter, and the trimmed growth forecast has raised concerns about near-term volatility. Despite this, most brokerages remain positive about the long-term prospects of the stock.

Additionally, Bajaj Finance’s associate company, Bajaj Finserv, saw its stock fall by 6.5% to Rs 1,981 ahead of its Q2 results, which are expected later today.

Gross NPAs edged up to 1.24 percent from 1.03 percent in the previous quarter, while net NPAs stood at 0.6 percent. The company slightly lowered its FY26 AUM growth guidance to 22-23 percent, citing softer trends in SME and housing segments.