Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games medals unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

With 35 days until the Opening Ceremony on May 12, the Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) has unveiled the medals that the athletes competing at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will be striving to win.

A specially commissioned set of the medals were presented to HRH Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, president of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), by Azad Rahimov, minister of youth and sports and CEO of Baku 2017, at a commemorative event, shortly after the Baku 2017 sports draw, says a message posted on the Games website, www.baku2017.com.

The central theme of the gold, silver and bronze medal design, which includes the Baku 2017 logo at its centre, revolves around the Islamic and cultural iconography found in traditional Azerbaijani carpet patterns, Trend reports.

These elements, which are symbolic of the country’s heritage and often celebrate significant moments in history, have been elegantly interwoven to create a visual representation of the core values of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games – solidarity, unity, respect and excellence. The reverse face of the medal features the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation emblem.

The medals, which were produced locally by Azersuvenir in collaboration with the design team of Baku 2017, measure 80 mm in diameter and are 9 mm in thickness.

The Games will feature international athletes from ISSF member of Islamic countries, across four continents, competing in 20 sports over 10 days of sporting competition. It is expected that around 500,000 spectators will attend the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, which will include an Opening and Closing ceremonies at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

“The unveiling of the Baku 2017 medal design is another significant milestone in our journey to delivering these Games,” Azad Rahimov, minister of youth and sports and Baku 2017 CEO, said while speaking about the unveiling of the medal design. “These medals will message the main values of the Islamic Solidarity Games – peace, respect, excellence and unity to the world and will be present to the best athletes.”

“The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will gather athletes from all faiths and nationalities in a spirit of peace and respect,” said HRH Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, president of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

News.Az

News.Az