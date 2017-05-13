Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games Opening Ceremony broadcast in 55 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Opening Ceremony of the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games was broadcast live in 55 countries, Mike Loynd, Chief Operating Officer of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games told reporters on Saturday, APA reported.

He noted that Libya, due to financial difficulties, was unable to participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The reason for the Sudan's refusal to take part in the Games is still unknown, said the chief operating officer. “A relevant preparatory work has been done in Kuwait, and they could take part in the Games as independent athletes. However, unfortunately, Kuwait, Libya and Sudan could not send their athletes to the Games.”

Mike Loynd added that Azerbaijan is represented by the biggest team – more than 400 athletes – at the Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started on May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

