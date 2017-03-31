Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games presented at UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games has been presented in Paris within the Extraordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport at UNESCO Headquarters.

Head of Azerbaijan`s Permanent Mission to UNESCO Anar Karimov highlighted Azerbaijan’s development, and provide an insight into the preparatory work for the Baku 2017 Games, AzerTag reports.

He also said Azerbaijan has turned into one of the fastest developing countries of the world in the last years.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games is an exciting multi-sport event uniting the Islamic world, which will take place from 12 – 22 May 2017.

Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will be representing their nations over 10 days of competition across 20 different sports which include 23 disciplines (Athletics and Para Athletics, Aquatics – Diving, Aquatics – Swimming, Aquatics – Water Polo, Basketball 3x3, Football, Gymnastics – Artistic, Gymnastics – Rhythmic, Wushu, Table Tennis, Handball, Judo and Blind Judo, Wrestling – Greco, Wrestling – Freestyle, Shooting, Tennis, Volleyball, Boxing, Zurkhaneh, Karate, Taekwondo and Weightlifting) in 16 world-class sporting venues in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku was awarded the Games at the General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) in Jeddah in July 2013.

The Organising Committee was set up by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, honourable Ilham Aliyev. According to this decree, the leadership of the Organising Committee has been assigned to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. The Azerbaijan Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee (AISGOC) will organize and run the Games in cooperation with the ISSF.

