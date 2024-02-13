Baku Book Center hosts meeting with renowned Russian art historian Zelfira Tregulova

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Book Center has hosted a meeting with popular Russian art historian and former Director General of the Russian State Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova, News.Az reports.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva participated in the event.

During the meeting, Zelfira Tregulova presented her book titled “Masterpieces of the Tretyakov Gallery. A Personal view".

The book features iconic paintings by Russian artists of the 19th and 20th centuries, including works by Ilya Repin, Mikhail Vrubel, Kazimir Malevich, and others.

Zelfira Tregulova commended the presentation of her book, which was held for the first time outside Russia, specifically in Azerbaijan, in Baku.

She expressed her gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Following the meeting, the author engaged in a Q&A session with participants.

