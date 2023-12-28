Baku calls ICJ verdicts ‘crucial’ in rejecting Armenia’s claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The verdicts of the International Court of Justice dated February 22, July 6, and November 17 were significant in terms of rejecting Armenia's claims, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press conference summarizing the year, News.Az reports.

The FM emphasized that Armenia's consistent failure to fulfil its obligations and its attempts to maintain an illegal military presence in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories by simulating talks hindered progress on all negotiation fronts.

