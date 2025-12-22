Baku clarifies President Aliyev’s absence from EAEU, CIS summits in St. Petersburg

According to the Presidential Administration, President Aliyev skipped the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting because Azerbaijan is not a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The administration also stated that the president was unable to attend today’s informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg due to a demanding work schedule.

Azerbaijan, it added, regularly participates in official CIS summits as a member state and attaches great importance to cooperation within the CIS framework, including the development of bilateral relations with other member states.

Earlier this year, President Aliyev took part in the CIS Heads of State Council meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 9–10. Both bilateral and multilateral discussions during the session were reported as productive.