Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry comments on Russian ambassador’s remarks on peacekeepers

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, commented on the remarks voiced by Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov in his interview with Izvestia newspaper.

“As it is well known, according to the Statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation dated November 10, the period of stay of the Russian Federation peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Azerbaijan ends in 2025,” Hajizada said.

He noted that following the counter-terrorism measures carried out by Azerbaijan in the region last year, the necessity arose to hold regular meetings and discussions regarding the daily activities of the peacekeeping contingent and about their various needs.

“Moreover, taking into account the large-scale landmine planting activities carried out for the last three years by the armed forces of Armenia in our territories where the peacekeepers are deployed, as well as the problem of unexploded ordinance in the area, there is a need to conduct consultations on the implementation of joint efforts to eliminate these challenges,” the spokesman added.

