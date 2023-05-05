Baku confirms Iran declaring 4 Azerbaijani diplomats "persona non grata"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran declared four Azerbaijan diplomats "persona non grata", Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday.

“As is known, in early April this year, 4 employees of the Iranian Embassy in our country were declared persona non grata by the government of Azerbaijan due to activities that do not correspond to diplomatic status and contradict the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” Hajizada said.

“The Iranian side, in turn, a few days after this step taken by Azerbaijan, without any grounds and under the pretext of only the principle of reciprocity, declared two employees of the Embassy of our country in Iran and two employees of the Consulate General, evacuated back in January, undesirable persons,” the spokesperson added.

He stressed that such a step by Iran against Azerbaijan undermines bilateral relations, which already have several other problems.

News.Az