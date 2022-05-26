Baku considers Brussels meeting ‘productive’: FM Bayramov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku considers the recent Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU meeting in Brussels productive, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The top diplomat noted that steps are being taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Although no document was signed in Brussels, a number of issues were discussed at a very high level. The positions were close on a number of issues,” Bayramov added.

On May 22, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

News.Az