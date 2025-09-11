Baku court releases files on 1990 shelling of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Military Court on Thursday held an open hearing regarding the criminal cases of Armenian citizens to announce several documents.

One of the documents announced concerned the fact that on March 24, 1990, two missiles were launched at Sadarak from the direction of the village of Yeraskh in the Ararat region of Armenia, News.Az reports, citing local media.

At that time, one of the missiles exploded mid-flight, while the other detonated after landing a short distance from the yard of Sadarak resident Gasimov Ismayil Bayram oghlu.

The following documents concerned the injury of six people in the village of Shada in the Shahbuz region and the shelling of Kishlag and other villages in the Tovuz region. The investigation determined that from 17:00 to 00:00, the villages of Kishlag, Yukhari Hajally, and Alibeyli in the Tovuz region were heavily shelled with weapons from the territory of the Shamshaddin region of Armenia. There were civilian injuries during the incident.

In addition, a document about the murder of Veli Zeynalov was also made public. It stated that on March 27–28, 1990, Armenia attacked the village of Garmachatag in the Babek region using weapons of various calibers, set ablaze ten houses, and killed Zeynalov Veli Mammad oghlu, head of the State Legal Department of the Nakhchivan Regional Committee, with an automatic weapon.

According to another document, on July 11, 1990, a convoy of 16 vehicles was subjected to sustained gunfire near the village of Gozlukorpu in the Aghdara region on the 93rd kilometer of the Barda–Istisu road, resulting in the deaths of three people and the injury of 22 others.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

News.Az