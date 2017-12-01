Baku Declaration reaffirms commitments to principle of territorial commitments to principle of territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Declaration adopted at the Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference reaffirms commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of sov

The participants of the conference reaffirmed their commitment not to use force against the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of states, and not to threaten them by using force, APA reports.



The declaration highlights the role of the international community in Afghanistan and calls for fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.



The participants further underscored the need for efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation. The declaration also contains issues of regional cooperation.



“We reiterate the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the political independence, territorial integrity, or sovereignty of any state,” reads the Baku Declaration of The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process 7th Ministerial Conference 1st December.



According to the declaration, the participating countries stressed the need to advance regional cooperation as an effective and necessary means to address common challenges and to promote security, stability and socio-economic development in the Heart of Asia region.





“We reaffirm our commitment to the United Nations Charter and its enshrined principles of sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, inviolability of internationally recognized borders, sovereign equality of nations and non-intervention in the internal affairs of other states as well as universally recognized principles and norms of international law. Furthermore, we reaffirm our commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We reiterate the importance of increased political dialogue and consultation between the countries comprising the Heart of Asia for a stable, peaceful and prosperous region.



We reiterate the obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the political independence, territorial integrity, or sovereignty of any state. We reaffirm our commitment to develop friendly relations among HoA countries based on good neighborly relations, peaceful co-existence, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.



We reaffirm that terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.



We express our sincere appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for hosting the Seventh Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process in Baku. We welcome the willingness of the Republic of Turkey to host the Ministerial Conference in 2018 and the Republic of Tajikistan in 2019,” reads the Baku Declaration.

