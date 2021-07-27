Yandex metrika counter

Baku Declaration to contribute to ensuring security in region: Turkish official

The Baku Declaration will contribute to ensuring security in the region, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said at a trilateral meeting of the speakers of the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in Baku.  

"I am glad that the meeting is being held in Baku today,” the chairman said. “I think that holding of meetings in this format will contribute to the further development of relations among three fraternal countries."

“The Baku Declaration, which will be signed following the meeting, will contribute to ensuring security in the region,” Sentop added. “This document will play an important role in terms of institutionalizing trilateral relations.”


News.Az 

