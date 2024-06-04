Baku Energy Week gets underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major energy event uniting industry leaders and government officials kicks off in Baku today, News.Az reports.

Baku Energy Week, running from June 4 to 6, features three key events: the 29th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition Caspian Power and the 29th Baku Energy Forum.Caspian Oil&Gas" and "Caspian Power" exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Centre, and the Baku Energy Forum will be held at the Baku Congress Centre, built according to the ecological concept.About 300 companies from 37 countries have confirmed their participation in Baku Energy Week.In addition to Azerbaijan, the event is attended by representatives from the United States, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, China, Algeria, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hungary, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Japan.Companies from Sweden, India and Slovenia are participating in this event for the first time.Most of them are foreign participants with a keen interest in Azerbaijan's green energy sector. As much as 40 per cent of the exhibition space belongs to well-known companies, regular exhibitors.The following high-ranking guests are expected to attend this year's Baku Energy Week: United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar, COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Energy and natural resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Energy of Hungary Csaba Lantos, Senior Advisor for Multilateral Energy Diplomacy of the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State Harry Kemian, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al-Ghais, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol, Director General of the Energy Directorate of the European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero and others.

News.Az