Baku excellently copes with organization of Formula 1 - Bernie Ecclestone

Baku excellently copes with organization of Formula 1, the former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone said in an interview with F1News, according to Trend.

"Everything is fine, I am very happy! Baku is doing a great job. Nice people, very nice place. I hope everything will stay the same," Ecclestone said.

Further, speaking about the reforms in the Formula 1 around the world, the ex-chief executive noted that he did not notice any changes.

"Little has changed. In the end, Formula 1 is as good as the people who participate in it, that is, the teams, are interesting," Ecclestone said.

In addition, the ex-chief executive noted that it would be better to return to the V10 engines.

"Four years ago I said that we would have problems because of the engines. It is necessary to allow teams to use more fuel, increase its consumption and return refueling. I think that would make a difference. But that's my opinion. Better yet, if we go back to the V10 engines," Ecclestone said.

The ex-chief executive also spoke about the prospects of increasing the number of races.

"Once there was a maximum of 16 Grand Prix races, but I was able to add to them one race, then another race. I think 20 stages a year is a good number," Ecclestone said.

