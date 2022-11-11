Baku expects French MPs' attention to appeals of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku expects the attention of members of the French Parliament to the appeal of Azerbaijanis, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

French Senate is scheduled to consider the draft resolution against Azerbaijan on November 15. This triggered Azerbaijanis to react, thus launching a petition to the Senate, government and people of France on the Mesopinions.com petitions website. The petition collected 110,000 signatures, and the French parliament hasn't reacted to this in any way.

Hajizada noted that this initiative as a sign of protest against injustice towards Azerbaijan received wide support in a short time.

“Not only Azerbaijanis in France, but also those living in a number of other foreign countries supported this initiative with their signatures. These steps are an example of solidarity and unity. It's interesting that this petition received stronger support compared to others posted on the website,” he said.

“Despite this, compared to the appeals that received fewer votes and are of less importance, France hasn't yet responded to this petition. Azerbaijan is waiting for a reaction to the appeal of its compatriots and their fair dissatisfaction from the French parliamentarians, who claim to be always sensitive to public opinion,” the spokesman added.

