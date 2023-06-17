Baku holds "1st Symposium of World Azerbaijani Doctors"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Management of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) holds the "1st Symposium of World Azerbaijani Doctors", News.az reports.

The symposium will make an important contribution to the development of the healthcare sector, including from the point of view of studying innovations in the field of medicine, encouraging Azerbaijani doctors working abroad to work in medical institutions of the country.

The event is attended by representatives of government agencies, deputies, representatives of the media.

