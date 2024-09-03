Baku-hosted int’l conference highlights France’s occupation of Mayotte Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference titled "Illegal French Occupation of Mayotte Island of Comoros Union" has kicked off in Baku.

Supported by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the conference is dedicated to Mayotte Island, which is currently under French occupation, News.Az reports.The event is attended by public and political figures, representatives of scientific circles, human rights activists, heads of non-governmental organizations, and members of political parties from the Comoros Union, including Mayotte Island, who are fighting against the French occupation and striving for the return of Mayotte to the Comoros Union. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are also participating.The conference will discuss the history of French colonialism in the Comoros, the occupation of Mayotte by France and the resulting damage to the Comorian people, the geopolitical and economic interests of France's colonial policy in the region, as well as the position of international organizations regarding the Comoros Union's Mayotte Island.This is the 16th international event held by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) over the past year, which supports peoples fighting against colonial policies within the framework of international law.

News.Az