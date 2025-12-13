Baku hosts 16th NATO Days

As part of the 16th NATO Days, the delegation met with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the implementation of commitments under partnership programs and the expansion of mutual experience exchange, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The delegation held meetings at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, and units of the Land and Naval Forces, including subunits declared under NATO’s Operational Capability Concept (OCC).

The meetings highlighted Azerbaijan’s active contribution to international security within the framework of cooperation with NATO. Particular emphasis was placed on the participation of Azerbaijani military personnel in peacekeeping missions, as well as Azerbaijan’s involvement in NATO’s Partnership for Peace program and its achievements under the OCC.

The importance of cooperation in military training and education was also emphasized. Officials noted that Azerbaijani officers’ participation in NATO training programs and assignments helps enhance their operational, command, and military-scientific expertise. The visit’s schedule included various briefings and roundtable discussions.

The visit concluded with an exchange of gifts and commemorative photographs.