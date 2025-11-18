Baku hosts 1st Azerbaijan–U.S. Think Tank Forum on strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

The inaugural Azerbaijan–United States Think Tank Forum, titled "Shared Perspectives: Azerbaijan–U.S. Dialogue for Strategic Partnership," has kicked off in Baku.

The event brings together local research institutions alongside representatives from leading American think tanks, including the Atlantic Council, New Lines Institute, Hudson Institute, the Central Asia–Caucasus Institute, and delegates from The National Interest magazine, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The forum features several thematic sessions addressing key regional and bilateral issues. Discussions will cover assessments of the Washington summit and its impact on U.S.–Azerbaijan relations, the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process following the summit, as well as energy security and regional connectivity.

News.Az