Baku hosts 2nd session of OIC Permanent Ministerial Council on Youth and Sports

The 2nd session of the Permanent Council of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports Ministers (ICYSM) has been held in Baku.

Addressing the meeting, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov reminded that the first OIC Youth Forum was held 15 years ago in Azerbaijan. He noted that a youth forum of volunteers of Islamic countries will be held in a few days in Saudi Arabia, adding that the main goal of the upcoming event is to protect the interests of Islamic countries in the international arena as part of peace and harmony.

“Unfortunately, the world community isn’t yet sufficiently informed about the active volunteer movement of the OIC countries. Baku hosted the first European Games (2015) and the IV Islamic Solidarity Games (2017). More than 25,000 volunteers were involved. Almost 3500 volunteers annually participate in the Formula 1 events held in Baku since 2016,” Rahimov said.

The minister emphasized that the main purpose of the meeting was also to listen to reports and discuss prospects of strengthening cooperation between the OIC member countries.

The ICYSM Permanent Ministerial Council on Youth and Sports brings together the ministers of youth and sports of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Iraq, Iran, and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the OIC Youth Forum and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

