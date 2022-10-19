Baku hosts 3rd meeting of Muslim religious leaders of OTS member states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 3rd meeting of the Muslim Religious Leaders of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) kicked off in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The meeting was attended by OTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, President of the Religious Affairs of Turkiye Ali Erbas, and other religious leaders.

The main goal of the meeting is to establish the Council of Muslim Religious Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States.

News.Az