Baku hosts Azerbaijan Career Development Forum

The Azerbaijan Career Development Forum kicked off in the capital city Baku, News.Az reports.

Organized by the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, the forum is attended by Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade, MPs of the Milli Majlis, representatives of public and private institutions, career counselors, local and foreign speakers, human resources specialists, top managers, education experts, development mentors.

The forum, held under the slogan "Get ready for the future!", aims to hold discussions on addressing current labor market challenges, raise awareness of new trends and challenges, as well as also help draw right conclusions for career planning.

