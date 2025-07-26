Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Georgia Youth Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Youth Forum kicked off in Baku at the Baku Congress Center, beginning with the performance of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The speakers at the event included Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sports, Givi Mikanadze, Georgian Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Arzu Naghiyev, MP, the head of the Azerbaijan-Georgia interparliamentary working group, as well as representatives of Azerbaijani and Georgian youth - Esmira Nasibova, Ali Suleymanli and Kevan Gabeli, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Givi Mikanazde, Georgian Minister of Education, Science and Youth, told journalists about the importance of the forum.

"We observe the sincere emotions of young people here. Young people are discussing the future. Every year we allocate a budget for youth organizations and youth activities. I believe that this forum is very crucial for building relations between the two countries. At events like these, young people make the most of their potential for the future of their countries,” the minister emphasized.

The forum then continued with an open dialogue session called "Youth to Youth."

News.Az