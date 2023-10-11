Baku hosts “Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic World” international conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic World” international conference, jointly organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has today kicked off in Baku on the sidelines of the 2nd Meeting of Museums of the Turkic World, News.Az reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova highlighted the importance of the conference in terms of preserving the cultural heritage of the Turkic World.

General Coordinator of the Union of Museums of TURKSOY Javid Movsumlu noted that holding the event in 2023, the year marking the 30th anniversary of TURKSOY is of great significance. He also said that after the two-day conference in Baku, the follow-up event would be held in the city of Shusha.

Over 30 experts from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Gagauz Yeri (Moldova) will make presentations at the conference.

News.Az