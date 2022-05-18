Baku hosts conference on family model development strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference on “Azerbaijan Family Model Development Strategy” kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

Speaking at the conference, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said the event aims to preserve family values and improve family institution in Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“A family is a society, it cannot be limited by law,” Muradova said. “Instead of changing the rules, we as a society must change ourselves.”

The committee chairperson also underlined the need to render assistance to families in need of care.

News.Az