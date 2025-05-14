Baku hosts cybersecurity training for media representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

A cybersecurity training for media outlets got underway here on Wednesday, co-organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Media Development Agency, Electronic Security Service (ESS) and AzInTelecom LLC.

The aim of the training is to raise awareness among media representatives about emerging cyber threats and to strengthen the resilience and readiness of media organizations to effectively respond to them, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The training session was attended by Elmir Velizade, Section Head at the Presidential Administration, Farid Osmanov, Chairman at IDDA, Ahmad Ismailov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; and Samir Rasulov, Head of the ESS. In their speeches, they addressed recent cyber incidents and the level of cyber resilience in the media industry, emphasizing the importance of improving IT infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity measures within media organizations.

The training includes representatives from more than fifty media outlets, as well as experts from relevant state institutions, instructors from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center. Key topics discussed include media sector cyber resilience, preventive strategies against cyber incidents, phishing and social engineering techniques, protection of media organizations’ accounts on social networks, and recommended cloud services to ensure cybersecurity.

