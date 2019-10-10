Baku hosts event marking 10th anniversary of opening of Russian Book House

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event marking the 10th anniversary of the Russian Book House has been held in Baku, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov described this anniversary as a milestone event. The Presidential Assistant said that this is the first specialized store in the post-Soviet space, where different genres of the Russian version of books by Russian and foreign writers are presented. He noted that over the years the store has been a favorite place for readers, and contributed to the strengthening of interethnic solidarity and deepening of cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Hailing the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, Ali Hasanov said that they cover almost all areas, including political, trade and economic, energy and humanitarian ones.

The Presidential Assistant highlighted the state care and attention to the Russian language in Azerbaijan, noting that there are more than 300 secondary schools in Azerbaijan that conduct teaching in Russian and there are Russian departments in higher education institutions.

Ali Hasanov expressed his confidence that this event will contribute to further strengthening of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries and bring the two peoples closer to each other.

Other speakers at the event included Head of the Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries at the Administration of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Chernov, Chairman of the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots at the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Kalashnikov, chair of the Russian community in Azerbaijan, MP Mikhail Zabelin, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, People's Writer of Azerbaijan Chingiz Abdullayev and others.

