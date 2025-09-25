Baku hosts First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of “The First Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue,” organized by the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), took place at ADA University in Baku.

The two-day event brings together over 50 experts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

It will feature discussions on topics such as Azerbaijan–United Kingdom bilateral relations and strategic partnership in the context of a changing global order, regional security, cooperation, and foreign policy priorities in the South Caucasus, energy cooperation and economic diversification: United Kingdom–Azerbaijan investment partnership, public diplomacy through education, science, and innovation: building bridges for global collaboration.

