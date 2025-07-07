Azerbaijani diplomatic service bodies hold another meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 7, ADA University hosted the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijani diplomatic service bodies, held under the theme “Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy After the Restoration of Sovereignty: Priorities and Challenges.”

Opening remarks were delivered by Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of ADA University; Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The speakers outlined the achievements and future directions of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy across key areas including the economy, security, energy, culture, and communications. They also provided assessments of current regional developments and the broader international security landscape.

The discussions focused on advancing Azerbaijan’s bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, deepening collaboration within international and regional organizations, exploring new avenues of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, strengthening Azerbaijan’s mediation efforts, promoting climate diplomacy, and defining future initiatives in these areas.

Participants were also briefed on the current post-conflict situation in the region, the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, and the key obstacles hindering the peace process - particularly the need to abolish the territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in Armenia’s constitution.

The event, which will continue until July 9, features panel discussions on a wide range of topics including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, economic, climate, and energy diplomacy, connectivity, legal and humanitarian diplomacy, international development aid, foreign policy communications, parliamentary diplomacy, international agreements, diaspora activities, and improving the efficiency of diplomatic service bodies.

The meeting will continue on July 9 in Khankendi, marking the professional holiday of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic service bodies.

News.Az