Baku hosts first CANSO summit of air navigation providers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Central Asian countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

From January 23 to 25, the first CEO summit of air navigation bodies of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan) is taking place in Baku under the auspices of CANSO. This significant event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, News.Az reports.

CANSO is an international organization of air navigation service providers, of which Azerbaijan has been a member since 2005.

During the meeting on January 24, notable addresses were given by key figures such as Simon Hocquard, Director General of CANSO, Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Enver Iskurt, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, Samir Rzayev, Acting President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and other leaders from aviation bodies and air navigation services.

During the summit, the participants discussed the development and management of air traffic in the region. As a result of the discussions, decisions were made to improve the safety and efficiency of flights and joint activities.

Air navigation service providers play a crucial role in the aviation industry. They are responsible for ensuring flight safety, developing air transport corridors in the region, and organizing transit flows through the countries' airspace. They also contribute to the global air transportation chain, enhancing flight efficiency, promoting sustainable development, and mitigating environmental impact.

As part of the summit program, the participants will be introduced to the activities of Azeraeronavigation (AZANS) Air Traffic Control Department, as well as new technologies and measures ensuring air transportation safety in the region.

It is worth noting that the airspace of Azerbaijan attracts significant interest from airlines in other countries, primarily due to high-quality service and the intersection of important air routes between Europe and Asia. Consequently, the number of transit flights over the country's airspace continues to grow rapidly, reaching an average of 15,000 per month.

News.Az