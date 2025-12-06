Baku hosts first D-8 Youth Dialogue event

+ ↺ − 16 px

The D-8 Youth Dialogue kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the first time, bringing together heads of youth policy agencies from D-8 member states, leaders of prominent youth organizations, politicians, and renowned international experts in the field.

The Forum is attended by more than 100 guests, including over 30 foreign representatives from 8 countries and the Secretariat of the Organization, and about 10 professional speakers, News.Az reports citing local media.

The event aims to foster regional and international cooperation among young people, increase the potential of young people in the field of innovation and employment, as well as enhance the role of young people in building a sustainable, inclusive and sustainable urban environment.

The forum will discuss topics such as "Human Capital Development and Sustainable Urbanization - Youth as a Leading Force for Development", "Sustainable Urbanization: Youth and the Future of Cities", and "Transformation for Smart and Inclusive Cities".

News.Az