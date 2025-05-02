Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the second forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context,” organized by the Media Development Agency, has been held in Baku.

The forum aims to strengthen the media’s proactive and responsible role in public awareness and opinion shaping, ensure its effective use in addressing pressing societal issues, facilitate the dissemination of sensitive information in line with ethical standards, and enhance coordination among media outlets, government institutions, and other stakeholders, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Following the opening, the forum will continue with panel discussions under the themes: “Media Agenda in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty”, “Sustainable Solutions in Transport Infrastructure in Media Context”, and “Safe Digital Media Environment: The Knowledgeable Users.”

