Baku hosts Global Summit of Religious Leaders ahead of COP29

Baku is hosting the Global Summit of Religious Leaders in the lead-up to COP29, with the event organized under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The summit, themed "World Religions for a Green Planet," is a collaborative effort between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Caucasus Muslims Board, the International Council of Muslim Elders, and the UN Environment Programme, News.Az reports.Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov opened the event by reading President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the summit participants.The two-day summit brings together nearly 30 leaders from world and traditional religions, heads of prominent religious centers, including patriarchs, officials from the Vatican and Al-Azhar, and notable religious and public figures from various continents and faiths. Representatives from 55 countries and 30 international organizations are attending, including state, academic, religious figures, and media representatives.This summit aims to contribute meaningfully to the moral discourse on climate change.

