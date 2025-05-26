Baku hosts int'l scientific conference on Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international scientific conference titled “Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias and Dismantling Stereotypes” has commenced in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event is attended by representatives of religious communities operating in Azerbaijan, members of the Milli Majlis, and public figures.

At the conference's opening, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, read out President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the international conference participants.

