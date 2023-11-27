Baku hosts international conference dedicated to heritage of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference themed “The Heritage of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: In the Footsteps of History”, held as a part of the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

Prior to the conference, the event participants visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev. They also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The goal of the conference is to build knowledge about the roots of Qizilbash, and promote communication that can lead to the reunification of the global Qizilbash community.

The conference will feature panel discussions on a number of topics.

Qizilbash/Kazilbash/Ghazalbash Tribe are Turk Tribes mainly descending from the regions of Anatolia and Azerbaijan, and further expanding to the neighboring regions of Afghanistan, Bulgaria, India, Iran, Pakistan, Türkiye and so on.

The Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization was established in Canada in 2022 in order to give the opportunity to Qizilbash compatriots who migrated from the historical lands of Azerbaijan and settled in other countries to reunite with their origin, introduce them the Azerbaijani language and culture, and integrate them into the country and society.

News.Az