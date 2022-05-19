Baku hosts international conference on multicultural perspectives

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on “Multicultural Perspectives on Forefront Global Issues” ahead of the G20 Interfaith Forum Regional Pre-Meeting kicked off in Baku.

The conference is attended by Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism Kamal Abdullayev, Vice-President of the G20 Interfaith Association, Executive director of the World Faiths Development Dialogue and senior fellow at the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace, and World Affairs Katherine Marshall, Executive Director of the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism Ravan Hasanov and other officials, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The event will feature panels on “The Role of Religion in Peacebuilding, Peacekeeping and Stability”, “Tolerance and Multiculturalism: Regional and Religious Perspectives”, and “Regional Perspectives on the Role of Religion in Combating COVID-19”.

The conference is co-organized by the Caucasian Muslims Office, the Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, the G20 Interfaith Association and the US-based Stirling Foundation.

News.Az