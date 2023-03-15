Baku hosts Int'l conference on the combat against Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BBMM), the Center for International Relations Analysis, and the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum are holding an international conference on "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New Global and transnational challenges" dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, News.az reports.

The main purpose of the conference is to create an academic platform to discuss the exciting trends targeting Muslims and countries with a Muslim population at the international and national levels.

Scientists from 32 countries, experts from international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations will participate in the conference. It is expected to discuss different approaches to the fight against Islamophobia, manifestations of Islamophobia in some European countries, and Islamophobia in the world media.

Note that March 15 was first announced as the Day of Combating Islamophobia on November 27-28, 2020 at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Republic of Niger. In 2022, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted March 15 as the International Day of Combating Islamophobia.

News.Az