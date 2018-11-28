Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, German military legal experts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military legal experts from Azerbaijan and Germany held a working meeting in Baku Nov. 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The meeting took place in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation signed between the defense ministries of the two countries.

The sides exchanged experience in the field of military law, discussing the characteristics of the social and legal protection of servicemen and their families, as well as many other issues.

News.Az

