Baku hosts meeting of foreign military attaches accredited to Azerbaijan

In accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, an annual meeting of foreign military attaches accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on December 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Some 30 representatives from 28 nations and international organizations attended the meeting.

Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, Chief of International Military Cooperation Department, welcomed the guests on behalf of the Defense Minister and briefed them on current military-political situation in the region, Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, as well as on reforms in the Azerbaijani Army, other activities conducted within military cooperation during the year, and the events to be held in 2019.

The guests expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Defense leadership for organizing such events and visits and hoped that this cooperation would be more fruitful in the future.

