Baku hosts NAM Youth Summit

The Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has today been held in Baku.

Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ramiz Hasanov noted that the NAM provides a broad and comprehensive platform for political consultations and cooperation among its member countries.

In his remarks, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said that the first ever Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was an initiative of Azerbaijan. The minister highlighted the successful youth policy pursued by the Azerbaijani leadership.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurban described the NAM as a global platform for discussing a number of issues, including restoring international peace and conducting dialogue.

